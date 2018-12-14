Catholic World News

Holy See delegate calls for ‘urgent action and urgent decisions’ at UN climate change conference

December 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The 24th UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) began on December 2 in Katowice, Poland. As the conference began to draw to a close, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said a failure to act “would not only be immoral, it would be suicidal,” and the coordinator of the Holy See’s delegation issued his own appeal at a press conference.

