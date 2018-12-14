Catholic World News

USCCB grants $4M to Church in Eastern Europe

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A subcommittee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has granted $4 million to 143 projects in the formerly Communist nations of Central and Eastern Europe. The support, funded by a collection that is taken up in many dioceses on Ash Wednesday, “helps rebuild and restore the faith where people continue to feel the repercussions of decades of Communism and oppression,” said Archbishop Paul Etienne of Anchorage.

