Catholic World News

Pope will visit Bulgaria, Macedonia in 2019

December 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Bulgaria in May 2019, the Vatican has announced. The papal trip will include visits to Sofia and Rakovski in Bulgaria, and to Skopje—the birthplace of Mother Teresa of Calcutta—in Macedonia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!