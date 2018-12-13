Catholic World News

Vatican mission publication: Humanae Vitae is strong defense of African values

December 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Omnis Terra

CWN Editor's Note: St. Paul VI issued Humanae Vitae, his encyclical letter on the regulation of birth, in 1968. Omnis Terra is published by the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!