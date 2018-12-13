Catholic World News

Respect the human rights of migrants, Vatican Secretary of State says at UN migration conference

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 164 nations approved the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration at a UN conference in Marrakech, Morocco. This was Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s third address at the conference; click here and here for the first two.

