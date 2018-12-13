Catholic World News

ROCOR bishops: Constantinople’s recognition of Ukrainian Orthodox Church is ‘threat to the Church of Christ’

December 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1920 and based in New York, the Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) was granted full communion by the Moscow Patriarchate in 2007.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!