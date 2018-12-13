Catholic World News

Mary ‘walked and sang,’ Pope Francis preaches on feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

December 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Mary teaches us that, regarding the art of mission and hope, lots of words and programs are not necessary,” Pope Francis preached at a Mass on December 12 in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). “Her method is very simple: she walked and she sang.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!