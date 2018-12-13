Catholic World News

English bishops ‘stand in solidarity with’ EU citizens living in UK

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With Brexit, the UK government “will soon launch a settlement scheme, offering EU citizens living here a legal route to remain,” said Bishop Paul McAleenan. “While this is an important step we understand that, especially for people who have contributed to our society over many years, it may feel unjust and divisive that they are now required to apply for permission to stay.” Bishop McAleenan said that the majority of EU citizens living in the UK are Catholic.

