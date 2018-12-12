Catholic World News

Irish archbishop: no duty to obey immoral law

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s a clear Catholic teaching that if legislation is against the basic principles of the faith of people, that they can’t be forced to carry it out,” observed Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin. He was referring to new legislation that requires medical personnel to cooperate in abortion.

