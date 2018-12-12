Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell convicted?

December 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Daily Beast

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of sexual abuse, according to an unconfirmed report from Australia. Cardinal Pell has been undergoing a trial in secret, with press coverage barred, and the Australian media have not reported the result. According to the Daily Beast, an original trial resulted in a hung jury in September; in a new trial, concluded this week, the jury deliberated for three days before delivering a guilty verdict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!