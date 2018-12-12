Catholic World News

Catholic, Lutheran prelates pray at UN climate conference

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 24th UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) began on December 2 in Katowice, Poland. The city’s archbishop said that “the motivation and the grounds of our prayer are rooted in our faith in the Creator and in our respect for creation.”

