EU prelate laments threats to religious freedom in Europe

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Theodorus C.M. Hoogenboom of Utrecht (Netherlands) is president of the COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union) legal affairs commission. “On what grounds can one restrict the exercise of freedom of religion to the private sphere?” he said in a dialogue with European Parliament officials. “Laws, policies, practices or statements that try to confine the exercise of the freedom of religion to the private sphere entail a violation of the right to freedom of religion.”

