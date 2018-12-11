Catholic World News

Austrian diocese withholds results of investigation of bishop’s spending

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On orders from the Vatican, the Diocese of Gurk cancelled a press conference, scheduled for December 11, at which officials were to report on the results of an investigation into questionable spending by Bishop Alois Schwarz. Bishop Schwarz headed the Gurk diocese from 2001 until May of this year, when he was transferred to the Sankt Polten diocese. The Vatican Congregation for Bishops instructed diocesan officials not to make the results of the investigation public, but send a full report to Rome.

