Cambodia arrests, releases 32 women involved in surrogacy

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Authorities in Cambodia have arrested 32 women who were reportedly serving as surrogate mothers, then released them when the women promised to keep the babies. Surrogacy is illegal in Cambodia, but many women consent to bear children for couples in other countries, particularly China.

