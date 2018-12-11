Catholic World News

Pope visits families of cancer patients, home for intellectually disabled

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On December 7, Pope Francis made impromptu visits to CasAmica and Il Ponte e l’Albero, two institutions in southern Rome. During the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16), the Pope emphasized Friday as a day to perform works of mercy.

