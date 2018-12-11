Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch ‘not intimidated’ by critics of his decision to recognize Ukrainian Orthodox Church

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a luncheon toast during his visit to South Korea, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said, “The Ecumenical Patriarchate, though, continues to be a target for those who claim that its mission supersedes its privileges and, thus, constantly seek to supplant its authority. This is exactly what we are currently witnessing as a reaction to our endeavors to resolve and heal schisms in order to bring much desired peace to Ukraine. And yet, the Mother Church is not intimidated by threats.”

