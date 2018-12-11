Catholic World News

In victory for Planned Parenthood, Supreme Court declines to review Medicaid case

December 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court declined to review a lower court decision that barred Louisiana from terminating its Medicaid contracts with Planned Parenthood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!