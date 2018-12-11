Catholic World News

Pope visits Italian newspaper and says, ‘This is the only newspaper I read’

December 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Il Messaggero (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the office of Il Messaggero on December 8 in honor of the newspaper’s 140th anniversary. The Pontiff granted an interview to Franca Giansoldati, the paper’s Vatican correspondent, in 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!