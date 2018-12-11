Catholic World News

Human rights are not derived from governments, EU bishops’ commission says in statement

December 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: On the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the president of the COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union) legal affairs commission said that “there is a clear need to overcome current tendencies, according to which the interdependence between human rights can be broken and human rights themselves can be selectively placed in a hierarchy ... Human rights are not conceded by governments, but derive from the inherent human dignity of each person.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!