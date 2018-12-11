Catholic World News

Central African Republic: cardinal calls for international inquiry into November massacre

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Two priests, including the vicar general, were killed in a November attack on the Diocese of Alindao in the Central African Republic. Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, the nation’s leading prelate, told Le Monde (French-language link) that the UPC (Union for Peace in the Central African Republic), a predominantly Fulani Muslim group, committed the attack with UN peacekeepers looking on.

