As ‘yellow vest’ protests continue, Normandy’s bishops appeal for calm

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As 136,000 people took part in “yellow vest” protests originally motivated by opposition to a fuel tax increase, the bishops of Normandy (French-language statement) appealed for calm, dialogue, a commitment to ecology and solidarity, and a concern for all that transcends economics. The president of the bishops’ conference also issued a statement.

