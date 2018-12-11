Catholic World News

Holy See offers praise as 164 nations adopt Global Compact on Migration

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 164 nations adopted the non-binding Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration on December 10. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said that Pope Francis’s emphasis on welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating migrants pervades the Compact. He added that the Pope has said that governments should “prudently determine their actual capacity for meaningful integration,” that “migrants should respect the local laws, culture and customs,” and that there is a “prior right to live in dignity and safety in the country of origin.” The Holy See, he continued, “will present its reservations in due time” to peripheral “ideological” language in the Compact.

