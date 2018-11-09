Catholic World News

French bishops announce independent commission on sexual abuse

November 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: The commission will “shed light on cases of abuse on minors inside the Church starting from 1950 in order to comprehend the reasons underlying the ways in which such cases were handled in the past, and make recommendations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!