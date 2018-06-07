Catholic World News

Abuse scandal’s total cost: over $3.3 billion since 2004

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The abuse scandal cost American dioceses and religious institutes $642,975,667 between 2014 and 2017, according to Table 6 (page 46) of the newly released report. In the previous decade, the scandal’s total cost was $2,744,881,843. Between mid-2016 and mid-2017, there were 695 new allegations involving 654 alleged victims (over 80% of them male); the majority of new allegations involved incidents that reportedly took place before 1980.

