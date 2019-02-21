This day in history—a windfall for the Sant Gallen Mafia
By Phil Lawler (bio - articles - email) | Feb 21, 2019
On this date—February 21, the feast of St. Peter Damian—18 years ago, at a Vatican consistory, Pope John Paul II raised 38 prelates to the College of Cardinals. Among the men who received red hats that day are the following, who are very much in the news this week, amid the discussion of the sex-abuse scandal:
- Walter Kasper
- Cormac Murphy-O’Connor
- Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga
- Francisco Errazuriz Ossa
and, lest we forget,
- Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
Oh, and one other:
- Theodore McCarrick.
Posted by: shrink -
Feb. 21, 2019 8:18 PM ET USA
A St Gallen flush. Ace high.