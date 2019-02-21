Action Alert!
A slow start this year?   We need $7,364 more by the end of the month to get our Catholic mission on track for 2019.   Thanks!

This day in history—a windfall for the Sant Gallen Mafia

By Phil Lawler (bio - articles - email) | Feb 21, 2019

On this date—February 21, the feast of St. Peter Damian—18 years ago, at a Vatican consistory, Pope John Paul II raised 38 prelates to the College of Cardinals. Among the men who received red hats that day are the following, who are very much in the news this week, amid the discussion of the sex-abuse scandal:

  • Walter Kasper
  • Cormac Murphy-O’Connor
  • Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga
  • Francisco Errazuriz Ossa
    and, lest we forget,
  • Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Oh, and one other:

  • Theodore McCarrick.

Phil Lawler has been a Catholic journalist for more than 30 years. He has edited several Catholic magazines and written eight books. Founder of Catholic World News, he is the news director and lead analyst at CatholicCulture.org. See full bio.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: shrink - Feb. 21, 2019 8:18 PM ET USA

    A St Gallen flush. Ace high.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.