Pope speaks on several topics in exchange with reporters

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During a question-and-answer session with reporters on November 19, Pope Leo XIV spoke on conflicts in Ukraine in Nigeria; his possible travel plans; his regular use of the papal summer residence; and the case of a Spanish prelate charged with abuse.

[During the same session the Pontiff also offered his support to the US bishops in their criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. See today’s separate CWN headline.]

Questioned about the prospects for a peace accord in Ukraine, the Pope said: “The problem is that there is no ceasefire.” Regarding terror attacks in Nigeria he observed that “there is indeed a danger for Christians—and for everyone, Christian and Muslim.”

The Pope disclosed that he is considering travel to several places in coming months, listing the Marian shrines at Fatima and Guadalupe, and South American countries including Uruguay, Argentina, and “of course” Peru, where he had served as diocesan bishop.

Answering questions about his regular Tuesday trips to Castel Gandolfo, the Pope said that he uses his “day off” for reading, correspondence, and “a bit of tennis, a bit of swimming.”

Questioned about the case of Bishop Rafael Zornoza of Cadiz and Cueta, Spain, who has been charged with sexual abuse, the Pontiff reminded reporters that the bishop has maintained his innocence, and an investigation is underway. “Depending on the results, there will be consequences,” he said, urging patience with the judicial process.

