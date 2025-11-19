Missionary from India named Canadian archbishop

Catholic World News

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father Susai Jesu, OMI, as archbishop of Keewatin-Le Pas, Canada (map).

Born and ordained in India, the priest began to minister in Canadian parishes in 2009.

The appointment “was shocking for me,” said Father Jesu. “I went to the church and spent almost one and a half hours kneeling before the Blessed Sacrament. And it was kind of emotional as the Lord was calling me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

