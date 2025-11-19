Catholic World News

Missionary from India named Canadian archbishop

November 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Edmonton Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father Susai Jesu, OMI, as archbishop of Keewatin-Le Pas, Canada (map).

Born and ordained in India, the priest began to minister in Canadian parishes in 2009.

The appointment “was shocking for me,” said Father Jesu. “I went to the church and spent almost one and a half hours kneeling before the Blessed Sacrament. And it was kind of emotional as the Lord was calling me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!