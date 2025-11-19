Catholic World News

Archbishop Coakley praises governor for commuting death sentence

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the newly elected president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, praised Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma for commuting a death sentence to life in prison without possibility of parole.

“The governor’s commitment to balancing justice with mercy and maintaining an opportunity for redemption is laudable,” said Archbishop Coakley. “In view of the particularly troubling details of [Tremane] Wood’s case, erring on the side of life should always be our first instinct.”

“We must also pray for the victims of violent crimes and their families, in this case Ronnie Wipf and those who mourn his death,” the prelate added.

