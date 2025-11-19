Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores corruption

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his most recent weekly message, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, deplored corruption.

“Our law enforcement agencies have uncovered a criminal corruption scheme that was destroying Ukraine’s energy system,” he said. “We share the pain of our society and, fulfilling the prophetic role of the Church, we consistently denounce and condemn the phenomenon we call corruption.”

Ukrainian officials face accusations of embezzling $100 million from the nation’s state-owned energy companies.

