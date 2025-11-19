Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Father Casamassa, 20th-century Augustinian scholar

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for a conference marking the 70th anniversary of the death of Father Antonio Casamassa, Pope Leo XIV hailed the scholar as “among the most learned patrologists and historians of the Church of the 20th century.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote in the message that Pope Leo “hopes that the remembrance of this esteemed spiritual son of Saint Augustine will inspire renewed commitment to the study of the Fathers and knowledge of the past, necessary to reinvigorate the Church’s awareness of herself and her mission.”

