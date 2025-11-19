Catholic World News

Bishops of Sudan, South Sudan lament ongoing conflicts

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent meeting, the bishops of Sudan and South Sudan said they were “deeply disturbed by the ongoing devastating conflicts and the dishonored peace agreements in both nations.”

“Selfish interests have unleashed violence, aggravating humanitarian crises, community-based hatred, widespread displacement, the misappropriation of public funds, hunger, and the looming threat of famine,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sudan and South Sudan said in its statement. “We are witnessing unprecedented ethnic and tribal divisions in the name of politics.”

South Sudan, a nation of 12.7 million (map), is 61% Christian (39% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 6% Muslim. In 2011, it gained independence from Sudan (map); the nation of 50.5 million is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

