Detroit archdiocese announces downsizing plans

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced plans for a major “restructuring” to reduce the number of its parishes.

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger acknowledged that the archdiocese has been “struggling to maintain buildings, ministries, and structures that were designed for a much larger Church.” The archdiocese reported that the number of registered Catholics is now 900,000—down from a high of 1.5 million—and only half of that number attends Mass regularly.

