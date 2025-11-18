Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi exhorts Italian bishops to serve cause of peace

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the Italian bishops’ conference, of which he is the president, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna called for work “to restore equality among all women and men today, to relaunch a season of rights and true justice for every people and nation.”

Cardinal Zuppi emphasized the need for action to restore peace, especially in “the martyred Ukraine.” The cardinal was appointed by the late Pope Francis as a special envoy to advance peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine—particularly the release of hostages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

