Vatican diplomat reaffirms support for 2-state solution in Holy Land

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia reaffirmed the support of the Holy See for a two-state solution in a November 13 address to a UN session on the work of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

While praising the agency’s efforts to ease the plight of Palestinian refugees, the archbishop said that Israel and Palestine must eventually “live side by side in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders.”

