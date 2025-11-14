Catholic World News

Pope meets with exiled Nicaraguan bishop

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on November 13 with Bishop Roland Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, who was exiled from his country by the Ortega regime in 2024.

The Vatican did not offer details on the conversation.

