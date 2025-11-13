Catholic World News

German bishops, Vatican officials discuss German pastoral plans

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the German bishops’ conference met with Vatican officials on November 12, continuing discussions on the German bishops’ plan for a synodal conference—a plan that has drawn criticism from Rome for downgrading episcopal authority.

The Vatican press office said that the session had been “characterized by a sincere, open and constructive atmosphere.” Similar discussions between German bishops and Vatican officials had been held in July 2023, March 2024, and June 2024.

The importance that the Vatican attaches to the meetings was highlighted by the participants:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State;

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith;

Cardinal Filippo Iannone, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops;

Cardinal Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship; and

Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity.

The German bishops’ delegation was headed by Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the episcopal conference, and included Bishops Stephan Ackermann, Bertram Meier, and Franz-Josef Overbeck.

