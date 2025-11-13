Catholic World News

Pope notes synodality in Augustinian nuns’ mission

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on November 13 with participants in an assembly of the Italian Federation of Augustinian Monasteries, Pope Leo XIV called attention to three aspects of the Augustinian charism:

“living and bearing witness to the joy of the union with God,”

“the witness of charity,” and

“the Federation itself.”

Explaining the last item, the Pontiff said that the meetings of nuns from different communities illustrates the synodal character of the Church, “particularly needed in a world that in many ways is becoming less open to dialogue and sharing.”

