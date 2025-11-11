Catholic World News

Indian Christians mark Dalit Liberation Sunday

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) and the National Council of Churches in India marked November 9 as Dalit Liberation Sunday, with the theme, “The Jubilee of Hope Begins at the Margins.” (India’s Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables.”)

“Despite a legal ban, the caste system remains deeply embedded in our society, shaping how we relate to one another, how we worship, and how we live out our Christian faith,” said Father Vijay Kumar Nayak, secretary of the CBCI Office for Dalits and Lower Classes. “It tears apart the Body of Christ and silences the voices of the poor.”

