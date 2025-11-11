Catholic World News

Protestant minister, Vatican newspaper editor welcomes DDF document on Mary

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Marcelo Figueroa, the Presbyterian minister who edits the Argentine edition of the Vatican newspaper, welcomed Mater Populi Fidelis, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new doctrinal note on some Marian titles (CWN coverage).

In “Uno sguardo protestante ed ecumenico” [A Protestant and Ecumenical Perspective], Figueroa said that the document “opens up courageous and solid paths of ecumenical Marian theology in Protestant and Catholic circles.”

“From a Protestant perspective, the fact that the document preserves and favors titles such as Mother of Mercy, Hope of the Poor, Mother of Believers, Spiritual Mother, and Mother of the Faithful People, while questioning and challenging others such as Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix, is very encouraging and gives rise to hope,” he added.

