Vatican spokesman takes stock of first 6 months of new pontificate

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has written an editorial marking the first six months of Leo XIV’s pontificate.

In “Six months with Pope Leo XIV: A united and open Church, a sign of peace for a world wounded by hatred,” Tornielli said that “a common thread runs through his magisterium: a Church that is a sign of unity and communion, becoming leaven for a world in need of reconciliation in the midst wars, hatred, and violence.”

