Catholic World News

10,000 attend Jubilee of the World of Work

November 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 10,000 pilgrims attended the Jubilee of the World of Work on November 8. The event, originally scheduled on May 1-4, was postponed because of the death of Pope Francis and the pre-conclave meetings of cardinals.

Addressing the pilgrims who attended his November 8 jubilee audience, Pope Leo said that “work must be a source of hope and life, allowing the expression of individual creativity and capacity for good.”

He added, “I hope for a collective commitment from institutions and civil society to create valid employment opportunities that offer stability and dignity, ensuring especially that young people can realize their dreams and contribute to the common good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!