Strip away non-essential structures, Pope tells Italian religious superiors

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in the general assembly of the Italian Conference of Major Superiors, Pope Leo XIV called for “a continuous stripping away of structures and attachments that are non-essential or even harmful to the full realization today of the original mission inspired by the founders.”

“To this end I would like to recall, in particular, the importance of encouraging, in the forms of governance, a fruitful alternation in responsibilities and offices, avoiding static situations that risk favoring rigidity and sclerosis,” Pope Leo said.

The Pope also cited “three important attitudes” listed in the synod on synodality’s final document: “ecclesial discernment, care in decision-making processes, and a commitment to accountability and evaluation of one’s actions and their results and methods.”

