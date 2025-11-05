Catholic World News

Papal prayers for peace in Myanmar

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As he concluded his Wednesday public audience on November 5, Pope Leo XIV called for prayers “for all who are tried by the violence of war in different parts of the world.” He made a special mention of the people of Myanmar, urging world leaders to “provide the necessary humanitarian assistance” for the estimated 3 million people who have been driven from their homes in fighting since the military coup of 2021.

