Catholic World News

Vatican to issue document on monogamy

November 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) will issue a document on monogamy later this month, Father Armando Matteo, the DDF secretary, announced on November 4.

The DDF has prepared the document in response to requests that arose during the Synod on Synodality, Father Matteo said. He reported that African bishops had requested guidance from the Vatican as they planned a pastoral response to the widespread practice of polygamy.

The document will be entitled: We Two: In Praise of Monogamy. Doctrinal Note on the Value of Marriage, Exclusive Communion, and Mutual Belonging.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!