Chicago priest placed on leave for 3rd time

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago placed an archdiocesan priest on leave for the third time since 2020.

Father David Ryan, ordained in 1979, was accused in 2020 of abusing a minor and reinstated in 2021. Citing “additional information,” Cardinal Cupich soon suspended Father Ryan again; the priest was again reinstated in 2023 after the accuser refused to cooperate with civil and Church investigators.

A new accuser has alleged abuse, leading to the new suspension. Father Ryan is the former assistant executive director of Maryville Academy, originally an orphanage and now an organization that offers services to children.

