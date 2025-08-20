Catholic World News

NFP has become ‘key part’ of diocesan marriage preparation programs, USCCB finds

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Education in natural family planning (NFP) has “shifted from being marginal to becoming a key part of diocesan marriage preparation efforts,” according to the recently released 2024 National NFP Profile Report, published by the US bishops’ Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth.

“Almost all dioceses now include some NFP education in their marriage preparation programs,” the report continued. “Many dioceses have gradually enhanced both in the length and the quality of materials provided to couples preparing for marriage. This is a positive change.”

The report also examined staffing, funding, and NFP methods. It found that the four most popular methods taught in diocesan programs are those associated with the Couple to Couple League, Creighton Model Fertility Care, Marquette University’s Institute of NFP, and Billings Ovulation Method Association.

