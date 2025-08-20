Catholic World News

Caritas deplores wartime atrocities, calls for protection of humanitarian workers

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, lamented the “atrocities perpetrated in Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar and other conflict zones” and called on “those with the power to end the violence to do so, and recognize the intrinsic dignity and value of every human life.”

In its statement for World Humanitarian Day, Caritas also lamented the “unprecedented dangers” faced by aid workers and called for “stronger protection, support, and accountability.”

“In 2024 alone, more than 380 aid workers were killed in 20 countries while carrying out their vital missions,” Caritas stated. It warned that “this trend shows no signs of abating and 2025 promises to be even worse.”

