Pope visits Marian shrine outside Rome

August 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV traveled on August 19 to the village of Guadangolo, about 30 miles east of Rome, to visit the shrine of Our Lady of Grace at Mentorella.

After a time of private prayer at the shrine, the Pontiff met with the Resurrectionists who administer the shrine.

