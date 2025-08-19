Catholic World News

Orthodox prelate draws criticism for friendly meeting with Putin

August 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian Orthodox prelates in the US have reacted angrily to a meeting in Alaska between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Archbishop Alexei of the Orthodox Church in America.

Ukrainian Orthodox leaders criticized Archbishop Alexei for meeting with Putin despite the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine, and for expressing warm feelings toward Russia despite the current conflict.

The Orthodox Church in America, once affiliated with Russian Orthodoxy, became autocephalous (self-governing) in 1970. During his meeting with Putin, Archbishop Alexei said: “Russia has given us what’s most precious of all, which is the Orthodox faith, and we are forever grateful.”

