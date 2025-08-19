Catholic World News

American Catholic teenagers to hold live virtual conversation with Pope Leo

August 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on NFCYM

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV will hold a live virtual conversation with American Catholic teenagers attending the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianaoplis in November.

Christina Lamas, executive director of the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry, said that “we are humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father” and that “his presence is a profound reminder that young people are at the heart of the Church and that their voices matter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!